CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of Dec. 16, there have been 1,339,101 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 66,849 total cases and 1,039 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 92-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from Brooke County, a 76-year-old woman from Lewis County, a 79-year-old man from Hardy County, an 82-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 76-year-old man from Brooke County, an 81-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 69-year-old man from Ohio County, an 83-year-old man from Hancock County, a 75-year-old man from Mercer County, a 62-year-old man from Marshall County, a 79-year-old man from Wetzel County, a 73-year-old man from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old man from Morgan County, a 92-year-old woman from Marion County, a 66-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old woman from Wood County, a 90-year-old man from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old woman from Marshall County, an 88-year-old woman from Marshall County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old man from Putnam County, a 64-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman from Berkeley County, and a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County.
“It never gets easier to announce the amount of Covid-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by Covid-19.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing daily events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16:
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
Hardy County
8 a.m. to noon, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main St., Moorefield (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Harrison County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
5 to 7 p.m., Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan St., Williamson
Ohio County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Ave., Wheeling (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Taylor County
noon to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne
Wirt County
8 to 11 a.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court St., Elizabeth (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)
Additional testing will be on Thursday, Dec. 17, in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
There are many ways to obtain free Covid-19 testing in West Virginia. Visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.