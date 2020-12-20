CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 20, there have been 1,386,096 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 72,342 total cases and 1,128 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old man from Randolph County, a 72-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 84-year-old man from Marion County, an 86-year-old man from Grant County, an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and a 72-year-old woman from Grant County.
“Words cannot convey the despair we feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane County in this report.
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing pop-up events are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings, are listed on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. The map is sortable by county.