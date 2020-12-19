CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 19, there have been 1,378,211 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 71,215 total cases and 1,122 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Marion County, an 82-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old man from Mineral County, a 75-year-old man from Marshall County, an 82-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old man from Marshall County, a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 69-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old man from Hancock County, a 65-year-old woman from Gilmer County, a 76-year-old man from Hancock County, a 90-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 70-year-old man from Hancock County, a 50-year-old man from Marshall County, a 67-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 88-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 64-year-old man from Wood County, a 74-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 77-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old man from Morgan County, a 58-year-old man from Hampshire County, a 101-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 87-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 86-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old man from Harrison County, a 70-year-old man from Morgan County, an 81-year-old man from Marshall County.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076), Wyoming (1,005).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun County in this report.
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free Covid-19 testing daily events scheduled for Saturday:
Berkeley County
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg
Hampshire County
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta
Hancock County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, J.D. Rockefeller VoTech, Auto Shop Area, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Ohio County
- 11 a.m. to 4, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Ave., Wheeling
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Putnam County
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Liberty Square, 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)
Additional testing will be Monday, Dec. 21, in Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
There are many ways to obtain free Covid-19 testing in West Virginia. Visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.