CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m. Nov. 26, there have been 1,079,066 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 44,180 total cases and 712 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 50-year-old man from Mason County, an 89-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 69-year-old man from Cabell County, an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 75-year-old man from Taylor County, an 85-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 57-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 47-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 70-year-old man from Marshall County, a 98-year-old man from Cabell County, a 69-year-old man from Preston County, a 57-year-old man from Jackson County, an 85-year-old woman from Cabell County, and a 68-year-old man from Doddridge County.
“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered, not only today, but every day.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Upcoming free Covid-19 testing events:
Nov. 27
Cabell County
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington
Nov. 28
Jackson County
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church St. S., Ripley
Nov. 30
Berkeley County
- noon to 4 p.m., Martinsburg High School, 701 S. Queen St., Martinsburg
- 4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg
Boone County
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville
Hampshire County
- 1 to 6 p.m., Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney
Jefferson County
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, front parking lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Shepherd University, parking lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Marshall County
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th St., Moundsville
Ohio County
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Ave., Wheeling
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 N. Wabash St., Wheeling
Wirt County
- 1 to 4 p.m., Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wood County
- noon to 3 p.m., Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wyoming County
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville
Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations, including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.