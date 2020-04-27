As Gov. Jim Justice was announcing the state’s plans on Monday to roll back restrictions on business activities and social gatherings, the Department of Health and Human Resources was preparing its daily report that included the deaths of three more West Virginians – all from Jackson County.
Without detail, the DHHR said the victims of COVID-19 were three elderly women, one 76 years old, one 91 and another 92.
Jackson County drew the attention of the governor at a virtual press conference a week ago this Thursday when it was reported that a nursing home there, the Ripley Eldercare facility, had reported elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.
Now, with the state reporting 37 total deaths attributed to the virus, Jackson County lays claim to 12 of them, the most of all 55 counties. It has also reported 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the third highest total in West Virginia.
Jackson County has an estimated population of 28,500, the 21st most populous in the state.
The DHHR also reported Monday afternoon that it had received 43,227 lab results of COVID-19 testing, 4,043 since Sunday afternoon. The state agency also reported a total of 1,077 positive test results, 24 more than on Sunday afternoon.
The positive test rate was 2.49 percent.
In the DHHR’s daily tally, Fayette County added its 10th confirmed case while totals in all other southern West Virginia counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market remained unchanged.
Confirmed case per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).