Confirmed cases of Covid-19 took a bit of a breather over the weekend across a nine-county region of southern West Virginia, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources daily tally, adding one case since Sunday and 10 cases since Saturday.
Only Wyoming County added a case since the DHHR's Sunday report, pushing its total to 48.
Raleigh County stayed flat from Sunday, at 304, after adding seven cases since Saturday. Over the past month the county had seen an increase of 212 cases.
Mercer County, too, remained relatively quiet after a recent surge. It reported 243 cases on Monday, the same as Sunday and up three from Saturday. One month ago, On July 17, it stood at 68.
Statewide, the daily positive test rate plunged to 1.18 percent as 5,504 lab results returned 65 positive tests. As recent as Saturday, the positive test rate had topped 3 percent.
The overall test rate fell to 2.39 percent.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (738), Boone (120), Braxton (8), Brooke (77), Cabell (459), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (168), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (89), Hancock (114), Hardy (63), Harrison (245), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (362), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (74), McDowell (67), Mercer (243), Mineral (127), Mingo (202), Monongalia (992), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (225), Raleigh (304), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (81), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (39), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (48).
