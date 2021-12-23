The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 23, there are currently 9,285 active Covid-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 5,251 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old female from Cabell County, a 47-year-old female from Grant County, an 86-year-old male from Jackson County, an 88-year-old male from Hancock County, an 87-year-old female from Grant County, a 69-year-old female from Logan County, a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 80-year-old male from Cabell County. This death occurred in November 2021.
“During this holiday season and always, we mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (96), Berkeley (1,391), Boone (106), Braxton (69), Brooke (88), Cabell (393), Calhoun (52), Clay (44), Doddridge (26), Fayette (312), Gilmer (40), Grant (67), Greenbrier (209), Hampshire (67), Hancock (123), Hardy (87), Harrison (322), Jackson (97), Jefferson (539), Kanawha (570), Lewis (58), Lincoln (98), Logan (149), Marion (232), Marshall (110), Mason (119), McDowell (108), Mercer (464), Mineral (100), Mingo (104), Monongalia (282), Monroe (107), Morgan (160), Nicholas (197), Ohio (249), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (17), Preston (110), Putnam (290), Raleigh (477), Randolph (119), Ritchie (40), Roane (65), Summers (59), Taylor (97), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (164), Webster (29), Wetzel (50), Wirt (16), Wood (250), Wyoming (116). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after Dec. 7 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Upshur and Wood counties.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Ave., Gilbert (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Free Covid-19 testing will be Sunday, Dec. 26, in Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties. For more testing locations, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Cabell County
noon to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope
Greenbrier County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Nicholas County
1 to 5 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)