The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 10, there are currently 9,037 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 30 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,085 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year-old female from Preston County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year-old female from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Jackson County, a 94-year-old female from Ohio County, a 72-year-old male from Mason County, a 78-year-old male from Marion County, a 73-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year-old female from Preston County, a 67-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year-old female from Fayette County, and an 80-year-old male from Ohio County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 48-year-old male from McDowell County, a 37-year-old male from McDowell County, a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old male from Mineral County, an 89-year-old female from Summers County, a 91-year-old female from Brooke County, a 69-year-old male from Morgan County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 65-year-old male from Putnam County, a 69-year-old male from Mercer County, a 37-year-old male from Randolph County, and a 63-year-old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.
“There are many heroes in our fight against Covid-19, and that list includes every West Virginian who has chosen to be vaccinated,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Thank you for helping save the lives of your families, friends and community.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (941), Boone (94), Braxton (58), Brooke (122), Cabell (409), Calhoun (42), Clay (41), Doddridge (17), Fayette (252), Gilmer (20), Grant (109), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (102), Hancock (131), Hardy (77), Harrison (343), Jackson (69), Jefferson (434), Kanawha (636), Lewis (159), Lincoln (85), Logan (132), Marion (286), Marshall (128), Mason (100), McDowell (132), Mercer (486), Mineral (146), Mingo (166), Monongalia (270), Monroe (58), Morgan (103), Nicholas (215), Ohio (269), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (275), Raleigh (408), Randolph (81), Ritchie (44), Roane (76), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (8), Tyler (27), Upshur (81), Wayne (156), Webster (53), Wetzel (94), Wirt (35), Wood (381), Wyoming (102). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 12 for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.
Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are now open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after Dec. 7 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne and Wood counties.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Clay County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 451 Main St., Clay
Doddridge County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
10 a.m. to noon, Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to noon, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 46 Main St., Cameron
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square Shopping Center parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Testing this weekend:
Dec. 11
Cabell County
noon to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown
Lewis County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston
Dec. 12
Cabell County
noon to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Greenbrier County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Nicholas County
1 to 5 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)