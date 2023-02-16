charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Thursday by email that eight more people had died of Covid-related complications, including three people from Fayette County, pushing the state total to 7,925.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Ohio County, a 49-year-old female from Mingo County, a 88-year-old female from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from Fayette County, a 76-year-old male from Fayette County, a 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 61-year-old male from Wetzel County and a 77-year-old male from Mason County.
The daily weekday report was sent late – at 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, when it typically is broadcast at or shortly after 10 a.m.
The DHHR gave no reason for the glitch, but its online database appeared to have several inconsistencies.
The agency’s online dashboard showed no number for active Covid cases in the state, and going deeper into the online report, the number as reported by DHHR for Thursday was 215 and 33 for Wednesday, contrary to what the state agency had reported previously and far below the nearly 1,000 cases where the category had been running the past several weeks.
Likewise, the positive test rate for Tuesday had been adjusted online to 17.44 percent compared to a three-month low of 4.19 percent as had been reported the past two days.
