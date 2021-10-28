The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Oct. 28, there are currently 7,532 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 63 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,409 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year-old female from Lewis County, a 71-year-old female from Mercer County, an 89-year-old female from Upshur County, an 84-year-old female from Tucker County, a 76-year-old male from Mineral County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, a 49-year-old female from Wood County, a 50-year-old male from Marshall County, an 80-year-old male from Tucker County, an 88-year-old female from Tucker County, a 69-year-old female from Fayette County, a 66-year-old female from Mercer County, a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, a 51-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year-old male from Marion County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 59-year-old female from Pendleton County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year-old female from Morgan County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year-old male from Braxton County, a 54-year-old male from Cabell County, a 57-year-old male from Boone County, a 72-year-old female from Preston County, a 74-year-old male from Harrison County, an 80-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 70-year-old male from Boone County, a 42-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Ohio County, a 36-year-old male from Mercer County, a 54-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 55-year-old male from Harrison County, a 59-year-old female from Upshur County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Lewis County, a 49-year-old male from Monroe County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, a 70-year-old male from McDowell County, a 69-year-old male from Randolph County, a 44-year-old female from Braxton County, a 55-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old male from McDowell County, a 42-year-old female from Putnam County, an 81-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year-old female from Marion County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, a 72-year-old male from Tyler County, a 72-year-old male from Mason County, an 86-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 52-year-old male from Upshur County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 75-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 51-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year-old female from Jackson County, an 82-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 75-year-old female from Boone County, a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year-old male from Logan County, a 62-year-old male from Marion County, and a 68-year-old male from McDowell County. These deaths range from August through October 2021.
“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your Covid vaccine or booster today.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
1 to 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University Campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Doddridge County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavillion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
3 to 6 p.m., Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers
Greenbrier County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., lot beside Hancock County Magistrate Office (look for tent), 900 N. Chester St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Hardy County
9 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
4 to 8 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Mingo County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dollar General (parking lot), 384 WV-65, Williamson (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Ave., Gilbert (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Pendleton County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin
Preston County
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Roane County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Amma Senior Center, 3901 Amma Road, Amma
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St., parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
noon to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 130 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jawbone Park, corner of Florida and Madison streets, Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.