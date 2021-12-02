The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Dec. 2, there are currently 7,113 active Covid-19 cases statewide. Fifty deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 4,945 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 51-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Lewis County, a 90-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old male from Cabell County, a 65-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, a 76-year-old female from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Harrison County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 97-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Logan County, an 83-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year-old male from Mingo County, a 61-year-old male from Upshur County, a 75-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 67-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 102-year-old female from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 80-year-old male from Marion County, a 43-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year-old male from Hancock County, a 73-year-old male from McDowell County, an 80-year-old female from Logan County, a 54-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old female from Ohio County, a 74-year-old female from Mineral County, a 94-year-old female from Mingo County, a 59-year-old male from Mercer County, a 52-year-old female from Mercer County, a 77-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 51-year-old male from Preston County, a 78-year-old female from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Hancock County, a 78-year-old male from Mineral County, a 52-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year-old male from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.
"We offer our condolences to these grieving families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. "Covid-19 vaccines are safe and FDA-authorized for children ages 5 years and older. Please make the choice to protect all eligible members of your family by scheduling appointments for this life-saving vaccine."
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335), Wyoming (53). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration:https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration:https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
1 to 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration:https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
3 to 6 p.m., Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Hardy County
9 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Ave., Gilbert (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Pendleton County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 E. State St., Terra Alta (optional pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel counties
2 to 4 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Upshur County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, 533 Route 20 South Road, Buckhannon (optional pre-registration:https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration:https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.