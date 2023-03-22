charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22 there have been six deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,011 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year-old male from Taylor County, a 91-year-old female from Fayette County, an 87-year-old female from Barbour County, a 78-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 92-year-old female from Mercer County.
