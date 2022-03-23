The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 23, 2022, there are currently 448 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,680 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old female from Marion County, a 56-year-old male from Upshur County, a 69-year-old male from Putnam County, a 72-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, an 81-year-old male from Marshall County, a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old male from Randolph County, a 99-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 42-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old female from Fayette County, a 66-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old male from Monroe County, a 94-year-old male from Tucker County, a 29-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 79-year-old female from Tucker County.
“We are devastated to report these additional Covid-19-related deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (3), Braxton (8), Brooke (5), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (5), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (18), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (31), Lewis (2), Lincoln (5), Logan (5), Marion (18), Marshall (5), Mason (4), McDowell (13), Mercer (33), Mineral (2), Mingo (8), Monongalia (30), Monroe (0), Morgan (3), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (8), Raleigh (19), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (3), Summers (7), Taylor (8), Tucker (5), Tyler (0), Upshur (8), Wayne (5), Webster (3), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (24), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department parking lot, 452 Main St., Clay (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty)
Doddridge County
9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Health Department, 60 Pennsylvania St., West Union
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High S., Fairmont
Mason County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave., Chattaroy (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown
Morgan County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville
Upshur County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Wood County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.