The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Feb. 21, there are currently 4,665 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,183 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old female from Mineral County, a 57-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year-old female from Ohio County, an 85-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Randolph County, a 63-year-old female from Lewis County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year-old male from Mingo County, an 81-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old female from Marion County, a 61-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year-old female from Wood County.
“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a Covid vaccine or booster.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Upshur and Wood counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department parking lot, 451 Main Street, Clay
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Jefferson County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
Mason County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy St., Matewan (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown
Morgan County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Upshur County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.