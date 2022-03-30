The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 30, 2022, there are currently 354 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,823 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Fayette County, a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Upshur County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year-old male from Wyoming County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year-old female from Barbour County, a 72-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year-old male from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year-old female from Barbour County, an 84-year-old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year-old male from Monroe County, an 87-year-old male from Mingo County, an 83-year-old female from Taylor County, a 95-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Boone County, an 85-year-old female from Logan County, a 76-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year-old male from Hancock County, an 84-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year-old male from Wood County, a 51-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 97-year-old female from Fayette County, a 66-year-old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year-old male from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.
“As we remember and honor each life lost to Covid-19, I urge every West Virginian to be vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12), Wyoming (9).To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about Covid-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne and Wood counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department parking lot, 452 Main St., Clay (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty)
Doddridge County
9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Health Department, 60 Pennsylvania St., West Union
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Mason County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave., Chattaroy (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Morgan County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
10 a.m. to noon, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel counties
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville
Upshur County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Wood County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.