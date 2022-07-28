The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 28, 2022, there are currently 3,351 active Covid-19 cases statewide. Twenty deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,149 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old female from Roane County, an 89-year-old female from Boone County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Marion County, a 62-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Marshall County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, an 80-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year-old male from Mason County.
“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic, including getting vaccinated and boosted.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (36), Berkeley (164), Boone (59), Braxton (20), Brooke (21), Cabell (206), Calhoun (8), Clay (9), Doddridge (7), Fayette (90), Gilmer (8), Grant (18), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (21), Hancock (25), Hardy (27), Harrison (124), Jackson (29), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (313), Lewis (30), Lincoln (37), Logan (85), Marion (105), Marshall (69), Mason (45), McDowell (36), Mercer (177), Mineral (45), Mingo (55), Monongalia (196), Monroe (32), Morgan (24), Nicholas (85), Ohio (69), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (8), Preston (38), Putnam (118), Raleigh (232), Randolph (31), Ritchie (14), Roane (31), Summers (28), Taylor (29), Tucker (5), Tyler (14), Upshur (48), Wayne (48), Webster (21), Wetzel (15), Wirt (6), Wood (177), Wyoming (74). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination. To learn more about Covid-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
To locate Covid-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.