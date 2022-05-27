FILE - A health care worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. On Friday, May 27, 2022 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the chimpanzee adenovirus vector used in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is causing the monkeypox outbreak.