Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.