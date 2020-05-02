West Virginia’s most populous county recorded two more deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources daily report Saturday afternoon, as the state’s fatality count hit 50.
In total, three more people died from the disease since the state agency’s Friday afternoon report. DHHR confirmed the death of a 69-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 100-year-old woman from Monongalia County.
Kanawha County, with a Census Bureau-estimated 2020 population of 180,454, now has 10 deaths blamed on the highly contagious coronavirus. It leads the state in the number of confirmed cases with 168.
Monongalia County, the state’s third most populous county and home to West Virginia University, has the state’s fourth most confirmed cases with 105. It has reported five deaths.
Jackson County continues to lead the state in deaths to COVID-19 with 15.
The DHHR reported an overnight swell in lab tests, receiving 4,053 more than it had on Friday. In total the state now has 51,115 results, 1,184 of which tested positive – 31 more “positives” than Friday’s total. That is a 2.32 percent positive test rate overall, well below the 3.00 percent rate Gov. Jim Justice is using to guide his decision making on when and where to reopen the state’s economy.
Although the elderly are especially prone to the effects of COVID-19, confirmed cases of the disease in the state are fairly evenly spread among different age brackets. Of those who have been stricken with the infection, 36 percent are at least 60 years old, while 32 percent are in the 40-59 age bracket and 28 percent are between the ages of 20 and 39.
Raleigh County is now reporting 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Greenbrier County’s total increased by two to a total of five.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (5), Berkeley (156), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (15), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).