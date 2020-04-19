The COVID-19 toll in the state continued to climb on Sunday with the Department of Health and Human Resources announcing two additional deaths, pushing the total to 20. Additionally, the DHHR reported 65 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing that total to 890.
The pace of turning lab results around has quickened. In the past 24 hours, the DHHR reported an additional 1,881 lab results. Just the day before, the DHHR reported 706 more lab results than the previous 24 hours. Sunday’s report was the first that either lab results or testing numbers had topped 1,000 in a single day.
The 19th death was a 69-year-old male from Hampshire County. The 20th death was an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County. No other details were released by the DHHR.
Locally, Fayette (5), Monroe (5) and Nicholas (4) counties each logged one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 since Saturday.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (109), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (127), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (87), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).