Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.