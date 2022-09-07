EXPLAINER: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no.

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Sept. 7, 2022, there are currently 2,640 active COVID-19 cases statewide. No deaths were reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,301 attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (179), Boone (35), Braxton (11), Brooke (27), Cabell (105), Calhoun (7), Clay (13), Doddridge (9), Fayette (70), Gilmer (10), Grant (15), Greenbrier (84), Hampshire (17), Hancock (38), Hardy (36), Harrison (99), Jackson (22), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (173), Lewis (26), Lincoln (43), Logan (67), Marion (93), Marshall (49), Mason (54), McDowell (29), Mercer (196), Mineral (54), Mingo (33), Monongalia (120), Monroe (27), Morgan (21), Nicholas (46), Ohio (36), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (3), Preston (28), Putnam (72), Raleigh (149), Randolph (30), Ritchie (13), Roane (60), Summers (17), Taylor (18), Tucker (14), Tyler (16), Upshur (66), Wayne (31), Webster (4), Wetzel (35), Wirt (6), Wood (92), Wyoming (31). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

