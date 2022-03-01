The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 1, there are currently 2,575 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,339 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year-old female from Marion County, a 43-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Ohio County, a 75-year-old male from Roane County, a 62-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year-old female from Fayette County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Hancock County, a 96-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 33-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, a 79-year-old female from Hancock County, a 60-year-old male from Upshur County, a 51-year-old female from Randolph County, a 48-year-old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year-old female from Mingo County.
“There are holes left in our hearts and communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted to protect those around you.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (41), Berkeley (96), Boone (24), Braxton (39), Brooke (16), Cabell (100), Calhoun (19), Clay (18), Doddridge (17), Fayette (98), Gilmer (5), Grant (9), Greenbrier (78), Hampshire (25), Hancock (16), Hardy (12), Harrison (163), Jackson (11), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (212), Lewis (26), Lincoln (23), Logan (54), Marion (114), Marshall (28), Mason (34), McDowell (61), Mercer (156), Mineral (31), Mingo (39), Monongalia (106), Monroe (23), Morgan (11), Nicholas (57), Ohio (31), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (6), Preston (65), Putnam (74), Raleigh (135), Randolph (16), Ritchie (27), Roane (23), Summers (11), Taylor (42), Tucker (19), Tyler (7), Upshur (68), Wayne (44), Webster (22), Wetzel (23), Wirt (4), Wood (105), Wyoming (34). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wood and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg
Braxton County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Brooke County
1 to 3:30 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department parking lot, 452 Main St., Clay (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty)
1 to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department (inside), 452 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Grant County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
10 a.m. to noon, Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Hardy County
noon to 6 p.m., Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 N. Bridge St., Man (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Mason County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Ave., Delbarton (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main St., Kermit (optional pre-registration:https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Monongalia County
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Preston County
2 to 6 p.m., Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 E. State St., Terra Alta (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
10 a.m. to noon, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Upshur County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville
Check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.