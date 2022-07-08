FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old is seen, June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. Nearly 300,000 children under 5 have received a COVID-19 shot in the two weeks since they've been available, with the White House saying the slow pace of vaccinating the eligible population of about 18 million kids was expected.