The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 2, 2022, there are currently 2,143 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 42 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,381 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old female from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Mercer County, a 75-year-old female from Taylor County, a 57-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year-old male from Cabell County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Harrison County, a 65-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Grant County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 62-year-old male from Fayette County, a 58-year-old male from Ohio County, and a 92-year-old female from Wood County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 82-year-old female from Braxton County, an 80-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, an 85-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year-old female from Preston County, a 60-year-old male from Wood County, a 45-year-old male from Monroe County, a 60-year-old female from Mineral County, a 63-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year-old male from Tyler County, a 94-year-old female from Summers County, a 40-year-old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year-old female from Harrison County, an 81-year-old male from Marion County, a 67-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old female from Hancock County, a 93-year-old female from Pendleton County, an 85-year-old female from Cabell County, a 100-year-old female from Mercer County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year-old male from Logan County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.
“Covid-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and booster shot.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (30), Berkeley (78), Boone (16), Braxton (19), Brooke (19), Cabell (96), Calhoun (15), Clay (13), Doddridge (8), Fayette (76), Gilmer (4), Grant (6), Greenbrier (54), Hampshire (27), Hancock (12), Hardy (12), Harrison (125), Jackson (16), Jefferson (39), Kanawha (172), Lewis (13), Lincoln (19), Logan (50), Marion (87), Marshall (26), Mason (42), McDowell (47), Mercer (120), Mineral (21), Mingo (27), Monongalia (103), Monroe (13), Morgan (11), Nicholas (60), Ohio (32), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (3), Preston (52), Putnam (57), Raleigh (117), Randolph (21), Ritchie (23), Roane (17), Summers (11), Taylor (36), Tucker (16), Tyler (5), Upshur (55), Wayne (38), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (4), Wood (97), Wyoming (41). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne and Wood counties.
Barbour County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clay County Health Department parking lot, 452 Main St., Clay (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty)
Doddridge County
9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Health Department, 60 Pennsylvania St., West Union
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Mason County
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave., Chattaroy (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown
Morgan County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 pm., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville
Upshur County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Wood County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 websitehttps://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.