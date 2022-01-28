The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 28, there are currently 17,098 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 46 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,743 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old male from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Taylor County, an 83-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 84-year-old male from Taylor County, a 66-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old male from Ohio County, a 95-year-old male from Mercer County, a 64-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year-old male from Jackson County, a 54-year-old female from Monroe County, a 56-year-old female from Cabell County, a 94-year-old female from Brooke County, a 61-year-old male from Wood County, and a 97-year-old male from Berkeley County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 59-year-old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old female from Lewis County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old female from Fayette County, an 82-year-old male from Harrison County, a 65-year-old male from Barbour County, an 88-year-old male from Marion County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, a 55-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 67-year-old female from Logan County, a 75-year-old male from Marion County, a 71-year-old female from Mercer County, a 51-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 101-year-old female from Morgan County, a 77-year-old male from Brooke County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Ohio County, an 85-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 38-year-old male from Wayne County, a 57-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 39-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from McDowell County, an 81-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Marion County, and an 87-year-old female from Logan County. These deaths range from November 2021 through January 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to each of these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Help prevent or severely lessen the effects of this virus by choosing to have all family members ages 5 and older receive the Covid vaccine.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343). To find the cumulative cases per county visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 451 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Gilmer County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnie Hamilton Health System (Glenville Office) parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
10 a.m. to noon, Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lewis County
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Parking Lot, 95 W. Second St., Weston (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to noon, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 46 Main St., Cameron
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations.