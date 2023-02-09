charleston, w.va. – Fifteen more people have died from Covid-19 complications, according to the Thursday count by the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the state total to 7,900, 48 of which have come in February.
Twelve of the victims reported Thursday were at least 80 years old.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the disease dropped from 242 to 209, a significant movement in a metric that typically is up or down only a handful of cases. Thursday was the 27th consecutive day the number had stayed below 300. The last time it had dropped below 200 was on Dec. 18, 2022, when it numbered 187.
The online database kept by the DHHR no longer shows the positive test rate bouncing into double digits on Tuesday but rather coming in at 6.67 percent. Combined with a 6.09 percent rate on Wednesday, the rate has stayed in single digits 19 consecutive days.
The number of active Covid cases in the state rose slightly for the day, from 729 to 755 in the Thursday report, the 18th straight day it has stayed below 1,000.
In its Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Hancock County, an 84-year-old male from Boone County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Fayette County, a 90-year-old female from Cabell County, an 83-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year-old female from Wood County, a 91-year-old female from Marion County and an 80-year-old female from Taylor County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.