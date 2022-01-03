The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 3, 2022, there are currently 15,015 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,356 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Cabell County, a 60-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year-old female from Cabell County, a 63-year-old female from Jackson County, an 88-year-old male from Fayette County, a 38-year-old male from Mason County, a 78-year-old female from Ohio County, an 88-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year-old male from Mingo County, an 87-year-old male from Hardy County, an 84-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Lewis County, an 85-year-old male from Hancock County, and an 83-year-old male from Hancock County.
"Please use the start of the new year to take charge of your health," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "I encourage you to make the decision to protect yourself, your family and your community by receiving the Covid-19 vaccine or booster."
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (2,433), Boone (141), Braxton (115), Brooke (103), Cabell (810), Calhoun (25), Clay (43), Doddridge (24), Fayette (329), Gilmer (40), Grant (72), Greenbrier (295), Hampshire (160), Hancock (221), Hardy (159), Harrison (434), Jackson (130), Jefferson (1,042), Kanawha (1,277), Lewis (47), Lincoln (109), Logan (190), Marion (411), Marshall (243), Mason (147), McDowell (120), Mercer (436), Mineral (326), Mingo (167), Monongalia (870), Monroe (143), Morgan (215), Nicholas (190), Ohio (460), Pendleton (23), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (41), Preston (231), Putnam (492), Raleigh (520), Randolph (178), Ritchie (44), Roane (80), Summers (78), Taylor (106), Tucker (8), Tyler (34), Upshur (148), Wayne (202), Webster (26), Wetzel (118), Wirt (20), Wood (457), Wyoming (183). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel and Upshur counties.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
noon to 3 p.m., Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
McDowell County
8 to 11 a.m., Riverview High School, 512 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw
8 to 11 a.m., Southside K-8, 13509 Rocket Boys Drive, War
12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Iaeger Elementary School, 359 High School Road, Iaeger
Mercer County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton
Mineral County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Ave., Keyser
Monongalia County
7 to 10 a.m., WVU Recreation Center lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Pendleton County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pendleton County Middle/High School, 409 Maple Ave., Franklin
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square Shopping Center parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel counties
9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 130 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
10 a.m. to noon, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon
Additionally, free Covid-19 testing is available for school-age children and their families as they return to school from winter break. Find details on all sites at https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2021/Pages/Upcoming-Winter-Break-COVID-19-Testing-.aspx.