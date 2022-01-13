The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 13, there are currently 14,817 Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,503 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Lewis County, a 58-year-old male from Marshall County, a 48-year-old female from Marion County, a 66-year-old female from Fayette County, a 58-year-old male from Randolph County, a 67-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year-old female from Tyler County, a 62-year-old female from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Jackson County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 62-year-old male from Wood County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 58-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old male from Wetzel County, and a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year-old male from Clay County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Gilmer County, and a 69-year-old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from December 2021 through early January 2022.
“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians and this can be achieved through vaccination.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (1,453), Boone (175), Braxton (87), Brooke (148), Cabell (914), Calhoun (45), Clay (64), Doddridge (22), Fayette (379), Gilmer (27), Grant (70), Greenbrier (294), Hampshire (148), Hancock (210), Hardy (119), Harrison (481), Jackson (96), Jefferson (742), Kanawha (1,547), Lewis (73), Lincoln (155), Logan (234), Marion (435), Marshall (274), Mason (119), McDowell (92), Mercer (432), Mineral (223), Mingo (160), Monongalia (960), Monroe (102), Morgan (127), Nicholas (93), Ohio (361), Pendleton (41), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (28), Preston (189), Putnam (597), Raleigh (991), Randolph (200), Ritchie (34), Roane (96), Summers (83), Taylor (105), Tucker (22), Tyler (54), Upshur (142), Wayne (265), Webster (36), Wetzel (125), Wirt (32), Wood (641), Wyoming (142). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
Information on pediatric hospitalizations is now included on the hospital tab of the Covid-19 dashboard. Data will be posted once it is received by the West Virginia Hospital Association.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mercer, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood and Wyoming counties.
Due to possible adverse weather, check DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
3 to 7 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
4:30 to 8 p.m., Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
3 to 6 p.m., Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Hancock County
1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 N. Court St., New Cumberland (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Hardy County
9 a.m. to noon, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
5 to 8 p.m., Moorefield High School, 401 N. High St., Moorefield (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
noon to 4 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 Sixth St., Moundsville (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Mercer County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13
Mingo County
9 a.m. 2:30 p.m., Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Ave., Gilbert (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monongalia County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., WVU Recreation Center lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Pendleton County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin
Preston County
4 to 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 E. State St., Terra Alta (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Putnam County
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
2 to 4 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
Wyoming County
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park St., Pineville