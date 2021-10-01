FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 carry a “heavier viral load” if infected with the disease than those who are unvaccinated. Scientists have found that vaccinated people who get so-called breakthrough infections can carry about the same amount of coronavirus as those who did not receive the shots, not more.