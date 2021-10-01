The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Oct. 1, there are currently 14,014 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 52 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,722 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Cabell County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Mingo County, an 83-year-old male from Harrison County, a 70-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year-old male from Mingo County, a 79-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, a 62-year-old female from Wood County, a 42-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 60-year-old male from Mercer County, a 95-year-old female from Morgan County, a 41-year-old male from Taylor County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, a 67-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old male from Harrison County, a 62-year-old male from Jackson County, a 44-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year-old female from Morgan County, an 81-year-old male from Boone County, an 84-year-old female from Ohio County, an 89-year-old male from Fayette County, a 91-year-old female from Mason County, a 56-year-old male from Fayette County, a 50-year-old female from Harrison County, a 67-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year-old female from Braxton County, a 71-year-old male from Marion County, a 47-year-old male from Randolph County, an 86-year-old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year-old female from Mercer County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year-old male from Taylor County, a 60-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old female from Tucker County, a 30-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year-old female from Randolph County, a 79-year-old male from Monroe County, an 85-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Randolph County, a 72-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year-old female from Roane County, an 82-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year-old female from Barbour County, a 95-year-old female from Braxton County, a 75-year-old female from Mercer County, and an 81-year-old male from Cabell County.
“We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of Covid-19.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (115), Berkeley (805), Boone (217), Braxton (136), Brooke (99), Cabell (760), Calhoun (33), Clay (39), Doddridge (65), Fayette (331), Gilmer (39), Grant (100), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (143), Hancock (222), Hardy (97), Harrison (812), Jackson (261), Jefferson (294), Kanawha (1,114), Lewis (223), Lincoln (150), Logan (308), Marion (618), Marshall (232), Mason (176), McDowell (240), Mercer (561), Mineral (261), Mingo (273), Monongalia (325), Monroe (62), Morgan (108), Nicholas (222), Ohio (202), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (35), Preston (400), Putnam (492), Raleigh (529), Randolph (101), Ritchie (102), Roane (158), Summers (108), Taylor (138), Tucker (33), Tyler (107), Upshur (193), Wayne (393), Webster (48), Wetzel (158), Wirt (59), Wood (759), Wyoming (173). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior
(optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
Cabell County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 451 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Petersburg city parking lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg
Greenbrier County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to noon, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 46 Main St., Cameron
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center (Lower Level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square Shopping Center Parking Lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison streets), Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.