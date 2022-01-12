The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 12, 2022, there are currently 13,607 Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,481 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Hancock County, an 85-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year-old male from Mercer County, a 68-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year-old female from Wood County, a 61-year-old female from Upshur County, a 43-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year-old female from Putnam County, a 69-year-old female from Marion County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old female from Marion County, a 43-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year-old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old female from Taylor County, an 88-year-old female from Summers County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Mingo County, a 72-year-old male from Marshall County, a 74-year-old female from Lewis County, a 63-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year-old female from Cabell County.
“We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please protect one another by getting vaccinated today.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
Information on pediatric hospitalizations will now be included on the hospital tab of the Covid-19 dashboard. Data will be posted once it is received by the West Virginia Hospital Association.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne and Wood counties.
Due to possible adverse weather, please check DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations.
Barbour County
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Market, 107 S. Main St. (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Berkeley County
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Boone County
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
Doddridge County
9 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union
Greenbrier County
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marion County
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Mercer County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13
Mineral County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser
Mingo County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave., Chattaroy (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Ritchie County
1 to 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Randolph-Elkins Health Department parking lot, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel counties
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Buckhannon Fire Department parking lot, 22 S. Florida St., Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Wood County
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)