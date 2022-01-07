The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Jan. 7, there are 13,980 active* Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,421 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
*Active cases of Covid-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of five days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Wayne County, a 58-year-old male from Grant County, a 73-year-old male from Mingo County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 50-year-old male from Lewis County, an 88-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 61-year-old male from Morgan County, a 52-year-old male from Marshall County, a 69-year-old female from Brooke County, a 39-year-old female from Mingo County, a 69-year-old male from Cabell County, a 43-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 97-year-old male from Harrison County, a 58-year-old male from Morgan County, a 73-year-old female from Clay County, a 65-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old male from Taylor County, a 55-year-old male from Upshur County, a 79-year-old male from Morgan County, a 77-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Cabell County, a 68-year-old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year-old male from Wirt County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year-old female from Clay County.
“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected and encourage you to honor them by getting vaccinated.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (1,950), Boone (135), Braxton (84), Brooke (181), Cabell (914), Calhoun (24), Clay (48), Doddridge (10), Fayette (305), Gilmer (18), Grant (108), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (170), Hancock (213), Hardy (176), Harrison (440), Jackson (141), Jefferson (857), Kanawha (1,441), Lewis (63), Lincoln (126), Logan (182), Marion (382), Marshall (210), Mason (128), McDowell (82), Mercer (316), Mineral (223), Mingo (94), Monongalia (973), Monroe (70), Morgan (166), Nicholas (113), Ohio (396), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (24), Preston (251), Putnam (482), Raleigh (500), Randolph (190), Ritchie (39), Roane (69), Summers (54), Taylor (118), Tucker (19), Tyler (28), Upshur (75), Wayne (194), Webster (26), Wetzel (89), Wirt (18), Wood (596), Wyoming (117). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Ohio, Putnam, Taylor and Tyler/Wetzel counties. Due to weather conditions, please check DHHR’s social media pages and the Covid-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any cancellations.
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square Shopping Center parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 W. Main St. (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
10 a.m. to noon, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 S. Fourth Ave., Paden City