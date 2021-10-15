The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Oct. 15, there are currently 10,213 active Covid-19 cases statewide. Sixty deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 4,108 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 37-year-old male from Jackson County, a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old male from McDowell County, a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year-old female from Mingo County, an 81-year-old male from Taylor County, a 43-year-old female from Webster County, an 82-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Marion County, a 68-year-old male from Randolph County, an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, an 88-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old male from Lewis County, a 42-year-old male from Mingo County, a 64-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, a 59-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 50-year-old male from Jackson County, a 45-year-old female from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Brooke County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year-old male from Boone County, and a 92-year-old male from Cabell County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old male from Marion County, a 50-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Upshur County, a 49-year-old male from Logan County, a 70-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 66-year-old female from Preston County, a 92-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, an 85-year-old male from Boone County, a 79-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 54-year-old male from Boone County, a 59-year-old female from Cabell County, a 55-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Ohio County, a 92-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 59-year-old male from Fayette County, a 71-year-old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year-old male from Mason County, a 77-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Marion County, a 53-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year-old male from Monongalia County, and a 60-year-old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from February 2021.
“We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible but not yet vaccinated, please consider getting vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid-19.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (687), Boone (152), Braxton (67), Brooke (73), Cabell (452), Calhoun (37), Clay (47), Doddridge (64), Fayette (213), Gilmer (32), Grant (84), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (119), Hancock (170), Hardy (73), Harrison (709), Jackson (193), Jefferson (207), Kanawha (906), Lewis (131), Lincoln (146), Logan (143), Marion (495), Marshall (175), Mason (129), McDowell (140), Mercer (333), Mineral (188), Mingo (146), Monongalia (428), Monroe (56), Morgan (92), Nicholas (211), Ohio (191), Pendleton (26), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (26), Preston (284), Putnam (329), Raleigh (396), Randolph (88), Ritchie (59), Roane (83), Summers (24), Taylor (102), Tucker (36), Tyler (35), Upshur (145), Wayne (199), Webster (64), Wetzel (80), Wirt (43), Wood (457), Wyoming (170). To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up Covid-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
1 to 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Junior (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave., Philippi (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
Berkeley County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Braxton County
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
Cabell County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabell-Huntington Health Department parking lot, 703 Seventh Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall University Campus parking lot, 1801 Sixth Ave., Huntington (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Clay County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 451 Main St., Clay
Fayette County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville
Grant County
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Petersburg City parking lot, South Main Street, across from Walgreens, Petersburg
Greenbrier County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
Hampshire County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Jefferson County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Lincoln County
9 a.m. to noon, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave., Hamlin (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
noon to 5 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Marion County
4 to 8 p.m., Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High St., Fairmont
Marshall County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cameron City Building, 46 Main St., Cameron
Monongalia County
8 a.m. to noon, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown
Monroe County
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail S., Peterstown (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
Morgan County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
Nicholas County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
Ohio County
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff St., Wheeling (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
Putnam County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
Randolph County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
Taylor County
2 to 4 p.m., Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 W. Main St., parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton
Upshur County
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
Wayne County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
For additional free Covid-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.