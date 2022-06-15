FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. A government advisory panel met Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration's outside experts will vote on whether Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the panel endorses the shot and the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer's vaccine.