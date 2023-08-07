CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of mental and behavioral health support available for West Virginia children.
HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line provide screenings and referrals for families to home and community-based services.
The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families to services including Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or in person, and West Virginia Wraparound, which includes the Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver.
A recently published report indicates an increase in the number of mental health screenings, referrals and connections to services for West Virginia children.
Mental and behavioral health services are available to all West Virginia children, including children in foster care. Of the approximately 6,300 children in foster care in West Virginia, according to a press release from DHHR, more than half are placed in kinship/relative homes.
For parenting support, crisis counseling, and local resources, visit help4wv.com. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov. To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare and behavioral health fields, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
