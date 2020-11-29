Fueled by 45 new cases of Covid-19 in Raleigh County, the nine-county region in southern West Virginia that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market added 147 cases in the Sunday morning report from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 1,152 new cases with 11 deaths – including a 97-year-old woman from Greenbrier County and two women in their 40s. Total deaths are now 729.
In the past week, Raleigh County has added 203 cases, pushing its total to a region-leading 1,583. Since Nov. 1, the county had more than doubled its cases count, rising from 746 on the first of the month with 837 new cases through the Sunday report.
Wyoming County, too, has more than doubled its total case count in November, adding 28 in the Sunday report, 138 cases in the last week and 387 cases since Nov. 1 – pushing its total to 746.
According to a database kept by The New York Times, Wyoming County, through Saturday, had registered 84.8 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average. The state average was 49.8 cases and Raleigh County checked in with 34.9 cases.
Greenbrier and Fayette counties also posted 24 and 23 new cases, respectively, in the Sunday report, while Mercer (13) and Nicholas (10) also posted double-digit increases.
The state set additional records with 16,370 active cases, 556 confirmed hospitalizations, 165 people in intensive care units, and 74 people on ventilator support.
The daily positive test rate came in at 4.79 percent, pulling the cumulative rate up to 3.61 percent. There have been 46,997 cases in the state since the disease first showed up on March 17.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 49-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 97-year-old man from Putnam County, a 68-year-old man from Wood County, a 97-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 97-year-old woman from Mineral County, and an 84-year-old man from Marion County.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (405), Berkeley (3,189), Boone (645), Braxton (116), Brooke (642), Cabell (2,881), Calhoun (77), Clay (117), Doddridge (122), Fayette (1,154), Gilmer (203), Grant (358), Greenbrier (499), Hampshire (325), Hancock (694), Hardy (276), Harrison (1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).