An 80-year-old man from Preston County has died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, becoming the state’s 76th victim of the highly contagious disease.
The total number of confirmed cases in West Virginia topped 2,000 in the state agency’s afternoon report.
Since Sunday afternoon’s report, the DHHR has identified 27 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, a low number that has helped to bend the cumulative positive test rate to 2.03 percent. The daily rate came in at 0.98 percent.
As of Monday afternoon, 99,751 lab results have been received for COVID-19, with 2,028 confirmed cases.
Berkeley County topped 300 confirmed cases in the Tuesday report with 303. Fayette County jumped a bit from Sunday’s report, rising by four to 50 confirmed cases.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (179/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).