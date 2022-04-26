CHARLESTON — Overdose deaths in West Virginia have peaked since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but health officials say deaths are still higher than they were this time last year.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy, told lawmakers during a presentation at the state Capitol Tuesday it’s a “hopeful sign” of improvement.
“We are seeing our numbers drop down, while other states are continuing to trend up including some of our surrounding states like Kentucky,” Christiansen said.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/04/26/dhhr-overdose-deaths-in-wv-have-peaked-since-covid/