The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health filed two orders to implement additional measures regarding the reporting and publishing of COVID-19 data.
One order requires the reporting of any COVID-19 positive individual who died with the disease and another order gives DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health the ability to publicly identify long-term care facilities with COVID-19 positive cases among residents and/or employees.
According to a press release by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the rule changes will allow for collection of additional data to assist in the implementation of public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19.