An unidentified 82-year-old Greenbrier County man has died from Covid-19 complications, the county’s first such death and the state’s 93rd.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death in a Saturday morning press release.
Later in the day, the DHHR filed its daily afternoon report showing an uptick in confirmed Covid-19 cases across the state.
Through Saturday, the state had a 1.68 percent positive test rate, but its daily rate was 2.30 percent.
In total, the DHHR has 165,110 lab test results returned with 2,782 of them testing positive. From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, the state had 25 positive tests out of 1,088 lab results.
Raleigh County had been experiencing an increase of cases this past week and since June 1. The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county was four on Friday and eight on Thursday for a total of 46, according to the DHHR. It did not have any additional cases in the DHHR’s Saturday report.
The county’s total on June 1 was 15.
According to the DHHR, Fayette County added two more on Saturday pushing its total to 64. Mercer County also added two more cases, its total now at 33. Greenbrier and Monroe counties, as well, each added another confirmed case, respectively their 58th and 10th.
Separate of the DHHR tally, the Greenbrier County Health Department reported Saturday on its website: "We now have 61 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County. 45 cases are connected to the church outbreak, 3 are related to travel, 3 are from community transmission, and the 10 original cases which are all recovered. We currently have 4 patients hospitalized and 1 death."
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab tests/probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (431/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (113/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (59/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (284/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (152/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (69/5), Wyoming (7/0).