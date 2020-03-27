The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) strongly encourages customers to refrain from in-person visits to BCSE county offices and to instead contact BCSE county offices by email as most employees are now working remotely due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
