Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia continued to climb on Monday though at a slower pace than in weeks earlier. Meanwhile, deaths remained flat for a day.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Monday afternoon press release that 50 deaths were attributed to the pandemic, the same number the DHHR reported on Sunday.
The DHHR also said it now has 54,075 lab results, 1,224 of which were positive, giving the state a 2.26 percent positive test result rate, well below the 3.00 rate Gov. Jim Justice is using as a metric to determine what businesses, services and activities can be opened up.
From Sunday to Monday, the DHHR counted 1,445 lab results completed, 29 of them positive.
From Saturday to Sunday, 668 lab results were posted, 11 of which were positive.
As with elsewhere in the United States, nursing homes in West Virginia have been reporting a greater proportion of deaths than the general population. As of Monday afternoon, 33 of the state’s 50 deaths had come from the 26 homes on the DHHR’s website.
In a separate press release from the DHHR later on Monday, the DHHR said the National Guard had finished testing all nursing home residents and staff.
Fayette County’s confirmed cases continued to climb, registering 16 on Monday, adding one case on both Sunday and Monday. Greenbrier County (7), too, was up by two in the past two days, and Mercer County (11) gained one case from Sunday.