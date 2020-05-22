In its Friday afternoon report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the COVID-19 related death of a 54-year-old man from Lewis County. He is the state’s 72nd victim of the highly contagious disease.
The DHHR also changed its reporting of daily lab results to be "In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Its online dashboard now includes probable COVID-19 cases – individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but without confirmation.
Public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard.
The change has made tracking lab tests from previous days more complicated, but the online dashboard on Friday evening said there were now 1,705 cases of “probable and confirmed cases,” a jump of 102 over the number of confirmed cases from Thursday afternoon’s report.
The state’s positive test result rate has now moved up to 2.06 percent.
Meanwhile, MetroNews was reporting Friday night that 29 additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, in which 25 positive cases involve inmates.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered testing for the remaining inmates at the Randolph County facility, which has an incarcerated population of around 1,030 people. Two inmates and four staff members also recently tested positive.
Cases per county (confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).