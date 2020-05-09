The Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the death due to COVID-19 of a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County. He became the state’s 53rd death and the county’s 11th.
And the surge in Fayette County cases continued Saturday with four new confirmed cases, pushing its total to 34. A week ago Saturday, the county health department had reported 14 cases total.
Two of the more recently reported cases occurred at Montgomery General Hospital near the end of the week. Earlier in the week, the hospital had reported that nine staff members and six patients tested positive for the virus.
According to Montgomery General President and CEO Vickie Gay, one additional employee and one additional patient tested positive in the latter part of the week.
On Thursday, The Register-Herald reported that Montgomery General had reported a surge with 15 confirmed cases, eight in one day. The spike in cases was traced to a hospital employee who tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-site test on Sunday.
The DHHR did not address the Fayette County situation in its Saturday afternoon press release.
The county’s first COVID-19 case was announced one month ago on April 6.
Meanwhile, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Saturday announced two more day care workers had tested positive for COVID-19 at drive-up clinics.
The workers are from Zion Child Development Center in Charleston and My Family Preschool and Childcare Center in Hurricane.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order directing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to test all day care employees as well as all residents and staff members at assisted living facilities and residential care communities throughout the state for COVID-19.
On the same day, officials announced that four workers at Kanawha County day care facilities had tested positive for coronavirus, each at a separate facility. Two of those, Oakhurst First Presbyterian Child Development Center in South Charleston and Morris Enrichment Center in Charleston, have been closed because of the pandemic and will remain closed until further notice.
Day cares that were already open with employees testing positive include Fort Hill Child Development Center and the West Virginia National Guard Child Development Center.
“We hate that there have been positive cases, but this underscores the need to test our day care workers,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD. “We encourage those who work in day care centers to come to our drive-up clinics and get tested.”
The DHHR reported Saturday afternoon that 61,564 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19 with 1,347 positive, resulting in a 2.19 percent positive test result rate. Over the course of the previous 24 hours, the state agency had received 1,997 lab results with 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (187), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (182), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (112), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
– The Register-Herald