The death toll in West Virginia continues to inch higher as the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Monday the death of an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The state has now recorded 68 deaths, including three reported over the weekend in Fayette County. As confirmed by the Fayette County Health Department, a 69-year-old man, an 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man were victims of COVID-19.
West Virginia’s case fatality rate moved up to 4.94 percent, higher than both Virginia (3.32 percent) and Kentucky (4.34 percent) but lower than the other border states of Pennsylvania (7.10 percent), Ohio (5.82 percent) and Maryland (5.13 percent). The national rate is 5.67 percent.
The DHHR has now reported 77,760 lab results, 1,502 of which were positive for a positive test rate result of 1.93 percent. The U.S. rate is 12.87 percent. The state has now tested 4.28 percent of its population, ahead of the national rate of 3.47 percent.
Raleigh County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 moved from 10 to 12 from Sunday, and Mercer County has confirmed its 13th case of COVID-19, moving up by one. Wyoming County has reported its third case.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).