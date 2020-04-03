Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in West Virginia as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 20 new cases of the coronavirus having been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 237.
There were no new cases in southern West Virginia with Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties all holding at 3 confirmed cases each and no reports of cases in Summers, Monroe, Nicholas, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
Kanawha County leads the state with 40 cases, followed closely by Berkeley with 37 and Monongalia with 35.
As of April 3, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).