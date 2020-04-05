West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, making the total positive case count 282.
As of April 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 7,686 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 282 positive, 7,404 negative and two deaths.
Raleigh County registered its fourth case while Greenbrier and Mercer counties remained at three cases each. Monroe, McDowell, Wyoming, Nicholas, Summers, Fayette and Wyoming counties have not reported any confirmed cases.
Berkeley County, in the Eastern Panhandle, jumped to 49 cases. On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice described “an outbreak” in the Eastern Panhandle during a daily news conference. Later in the day, the governor issued an executive order specifically for Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. The order is meant to limit groups to a maximum of five people and directs all businesses to require employees to work from home “to the maximum extent possible.”
Jefferson County has reported 17 confirmed cased of COVID-19 while Morgan County has 1.
Other counties with higher numbers of confirmed cases include Kanawha (48) and Monongalia (40).
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (49), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (48), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (4), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (40), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (5), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (7).