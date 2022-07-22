The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will close its Vital Registration Office from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, to allow for sanitization due to Covid-19-related illnesses among the staff.

The office plans to reopen on Thursday, July 28, at 8:30 a.m.

The general public can access certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person at their local County Clerk’s Office or by mail or online.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video