charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health on Monday announced the launch of the West Virginia State Health Assessment (SHA) survey to gain insights into the health and well-being of West Virginians.
The SHA is a collaborative process aimed at data collection and analysis to provide an overview of the community’s current health status, needs, and factors that contribute to health outcomes.
The SHA helps guide the development of a State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), a five-year plan developed in collaboration with multi-sector partnerships to address public health issues and themes based on the results of the SHA, by facilitating the prioritization of strategies and activities, identifying collective resources, and determining how to align those resources to achieve improvements in health outcomes.
For more information about the West Virginia State Health Assessment survey, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/publichealthquality/statepublichealthassessment/Pages/default.aspx. To participate in the survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/32ZRWPC. The State Health Assessment Survey is available through Oct. 9, 2023. To apply for jobs in the public health field, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
