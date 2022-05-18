Wednesday’s report: After reporting a sharp, one-day incline of the positive test rate to 20.88 percent, a high not seen since January, the Department of Health and Human Resources, without explanation, changed the reading to 9.83 percent on its online database on Thursday, which was actually down from 11.72 percent the previous day.
On Thursday, the rate had dropped farther, to 6.81 percent, even though the trendline continued to point up from the lows of early last month when the rate touched 1.04 percent on April 2.
Another trendline that was pointing north was that charting the number of Covid hospitalizations, which added 13 to climb to 149 in the Thursday report. It had reached its most recent low of 77 on April 20 but has since been gradually turning up.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit gained two to move up to 22, while the number of patients on a ventilator also gained two to 11. Both of those metrics have been moving sideways since mid-April.
The DHHR reported two additional Covid-related deaths in its Thursday report, moving the state total up to 6,905.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 60-year-old male from Berkeley County.