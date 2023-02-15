charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) added another four Covid-related deaths in its Wednesday report, pushing the state’s tally to 7,917.
The number of active cases of the highly infectious disease fell from 933 on Monday to 908 on Tuesday, spending the last 24 days below 1,000.
After hitting a three-month low in the Tuesday report at 4.19 percent, the state’s positive test rate rose to 5.34 percent in the DHHR’s latest report. Still, it was the 13th consecutive day and the 21st day in the past 24 that the rate had stayed below double digits.
Hospitalizations stayed beneath 200 for the fourth straight day, falling to 196 from 199. It was also the 33rd consecutive day that it had stayed below 300.
In the Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Ohio County, a 92-year-old male from Monongalia County and a 90-year-old female from Marion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.